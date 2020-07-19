Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 2-7 p.m., July 20, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 21, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 1-5:25 p.m., July 21, Bill Marsh Hyundai- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
Benzonia, 1-6 p.m., July 22, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Hwy
Boyne Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 23, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Rd.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., July 23, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., July 27, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., July 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Dr.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., July 28, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Lake City, 2-7 p.m., July 29, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Rd.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Leland, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 30, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., July 31, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
