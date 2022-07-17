Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Central Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., July 18, Bible Baptist Church, 1040 M-88
Cedar, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 19, Solon Township, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Boyne Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m., July 19, Boyne Mountain Resort, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Elk Rapids, 12:45-5:30 p.m., July 20, Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn, 211 Industrial Park
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., July 21, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Grawn, 2-7 p.m., July 21, Blair Township Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2121 County Road 633
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 22, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 Lafranier Road
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 22, Harvest Bible Chapel Fellowship Hall, 1669 S. Garfield Ave.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 26, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., July 26, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 27, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Lake City, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 27, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
Bellaire, 1:15-7 p.m., July 28, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., July 28, Faith Reformed Church, 1139 E. Front St.
Lake Leelanau, 2:15-7 p.m., July 28, St. Mary’s Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
