Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., July 17, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 18, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Benzonia, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 18, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave. A
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., July 19, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive
Empire, 1:30-6 p.m., July 19, St. Philip Neri Church Deering Hall, 11411 S. Lacore St.
Bellaire, 2:30-5:45 p.m., July 19, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m, July 20, Copper Ridge Surgery Center, 4100 Park Forest Drive
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-6:30 p.m., July 20, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Tustin, 3:30-5:15 p.m., July 20, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Interlochen, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 24, Inland Township Fire Department Conference Room, 19668 Honor Highway
Charlevoix, 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 24, Health Department of Northwest Michigan- Blood Bus, 220 W. Garfield Ave.
Kalkaska, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 25, Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, 419 S. Coral St.
Elk Rapids, 1:45-6 p.m., July 25, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Manistee, 2:30-6 p.m., July 25, Trinity Lutheran Church- meeting room, 420 Oak St.
Tustin, 12:30-5 p.m., July 26, Yoder’s of Tustin- Blood Bus, 20030 200th Ave.
Bellaire, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 27, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., July 27, Faith Reformed Church The Intersection, 1139 E. Front St.
Cadillac, 2:30-8 p.m., July 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 28, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.
