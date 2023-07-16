Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert for Sunday, July 16th, 2023... The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy has declared today, July 16th 2023, to be an Action Day for Fine Particulates originating from Canadian wildfire smoke. PM2.5 concentrations are expected to increase into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible. This alert is in effect until midnight tonight. Sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as outdoor burning. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors, and if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Index page on the internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/