Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
McBain, noon to 6 p.m., July 13, McBain High School- Blood Bus, 107 E. Maple St.
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., July 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Bellaire, 1-7:55 p.m., July 15, Township Ambulance Authority- Blood Bus, 4405 S. M-88
Williamsburg, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 18, United Methodist Church Community Room, 5750 Williamsburg Road.
Interlochen, 2-7 p.m., July 20, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 21, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 1-5:25 p.m., July 21, Bill Marsh Hyundai- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
Benzonia, 1-6 p.m., July 22, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Boyne Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 23, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., July 23, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road.
