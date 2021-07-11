Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Elmira, 12:30-5:30 p.m., July 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road.
Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., July 13, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Bellaire, 12:30-5:15 p.m., July 14, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
McBain, 12:30-4:15 p.m., July 16, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Cedar, 12:30-5 p.m., July 19, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Suttons Bay, 3-7 p.m., July 19, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 20, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 21, Rove Estate- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway
Boyne Falls, 1-5 p.m., July 21, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Bellaire, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 22, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Lake Leelanau, 2-7 p.m., July 22, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 St. Mary St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 23, TBA Credit Union- Blood Bus, 2900 W. South Airport Road
American Red Cross
Manistee, 11:15 a.m. to 3: 15 p.m., July 14, VFW, 1211 28th St.
