Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 2:15-7 p.m., July 11, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Traverse City, 4:15-8:30 p.m., July 11, Elev8 Climbing, 777 Boyd Ave.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12, Foster Family Community Health Center Room E, 550 Munson Ave.
Benzonia, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 12, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave.
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13, Windemuller Electric, 1301 Business Park Drive
Glen Arbor, 12:30-5 p.m., July 13, Glen Lake Fire Department, 6401 State St.
Peshawbestown, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14, Leelanau Sands Casino, 2521 N. West Bay Shore Drive
McBain, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Ellsworth, 12:15-6 p.m., July 14, Good Samaritan Family Services, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 15, Serra Toyota, 1302 S. Garfield Ave.
Central Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., July 18, Bible Baptist Church, 1040 M-88
Cedar, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 19, Solon Township, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Boyne Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m., July 19, Boyne Mountain Resort, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Elk Rapids, 12:45-5:30 p.m., July 20, Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn, 211 Industrial Park
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., July 21, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Grawn, 2-7 p.m., July 21, Blair Township Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2121 County Road 633
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 22, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 Lafranier Road
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 22, Harvest Bible Chapel Fellowship Hall, 1669 S. Garfield Ave.
