Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., July 10, AHSA, 226 E. 16th St.
Ellsworth, 12:30-5:30 p.m., July 10, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Traverse City, 4-6:30 p.m., July 10, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Lake Ann, 3:45-6:30 p.m., July 11, United Methodist Church Community Center, 19900 First St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., July 12, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room 1, 217 S. Madison St.
East Jordan, 1:30-5:30 p.m., July 12, East Jordan Fire Department, 555 Maple St.
Honor, 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 13, Honor Bank, 2254 Henry St.
Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 13, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Cadillac, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 14, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, noon to 3:30 p.m., July 14, Manistee Intermediate School District, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., July 17, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 18, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Benzonia, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 18, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave. A
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., July 19, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive
Empire, 1:30-6 p.m., July 19, St. Philip Neri Church Deering Hall, 11411 S. Lacore St.
Bellaire, 2:30-5:45 p.m., July 19, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m, July 20, Copper Ridge Surgery Center, 4100 Park Forest Drive
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-6:30 p.m., July 20, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Tustin, 3:30-5:15 p.m., July 20, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.