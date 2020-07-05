Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., July 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Room, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 3-7:30 p.m., July 6, Amish community- Blood Bus,, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road.
Lake Ann, 2-6 p.m., July 7, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Honor, noon to 4 p.m., July 8, Honor Plaza- Blood Bus, corner of Main Street and U.S. 31
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., July 9, Electro-Optics Technology- Blood Bus, 3340 Parkland Ct.
Traverse City, 3-7:10 p.m., July 9, Randy’s Diner- Blood Bus, 1120 Carver St.
Bellaire, 1-6 p.m., July 10, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
McBain, noon to 6 p.m., July 13, McBain High School- Blood Bus, 107 E. Maple St.
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., July 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Bellaire, 1-7:55 p.m., July 15, Township Ambulance Authority- Blood Bus, 4405 S. M-88
Williamsburg, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 18, United Methodist Church Community Room, 5750 Williamsburg Road.
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., July 6, Roscommon Commission on Aging- Houghton Lake Center, 2625 S. Town Line Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.