Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:45-7:30 p.m., July 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2:30-7:15 p.m., July 5, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Lake Ann, 2:30-7 p.m., July 6, United Methodist Church Community Center, 19900 First St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 7-8, National Cherry Festival, Union Street Bridge
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 8, Northern Building Supply Design Center, 1701 W. South Airport Road
East Jordan, 12:15-5 p.m., July 9, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Elmira, 12:30-5:30 p.m., July 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road.
Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., July 13, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Bellaire, 12:30-5:15 p.m., July 14, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
McBain, 12:30-4:15 p.m., July 16, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
American Red Cross
Manistee, 11:15 a.m. to 3: 15 p.m., July 14, VFW, 1211 28th St.
