Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake Ann, 3-7 p.m., July 5, United Methodist Church Community Center, 19900 First St.
Northport, 1:15-5:30 p.m., July 6, Northport Village Marina- Blood Bus, 105 N. Rose St.
Traverse City, 2:30-6 p.m., July 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 7, Union Street Bridge
East Jordan, 12:45-4 p.m., July 8, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., July 11, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.
Traverse City, 4-8:30 p.m., July 11, Elev8 Climbing, 777 Boyd Ave.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12, Foster Family Community Health Center Room E, 550 Munson Ave.
Benzonia, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 12, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave.
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13, Windemuller Electric, 1301 Business Park Drive
Glen Arbor, 12:15-5 p.m., July 13, Glen Lake Fire Department, 6401 State St.
Peshawbestown, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14, Leelanau Sands Casino, 2521 N. West Bay Shore Drive
McBain, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Ellsworth, noon to 6 p.m., July 14, Good Samaritan Family Services, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 15, Serra Toyota, 1302 S. Garfield Ave.
