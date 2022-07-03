Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Lake Ann, 3-7 p.m., July 5, United Methodist Church Community Center, 19900 First St.

Northport, 1:15-5:30 p.m., July 6, Northport Village Marina- Blood Bus, 105 N. Rose St.

Traverse City, 2:30-6 p.m., July 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road

Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 7, Union Street Bridge

East Jordan, 12:45-4 p.m., July 8, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., July 11, Central United Methodist Church, 222 Cass St.

Traverse City, 4-8:30 p.m., July 11, Elev8 Climbing, 777 Boyd Ave.

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12, Foster Family Community Health Center Room E, 550 Munson Ave.

Benzonia, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 12, Mills Community House, 891 Michigan Ave.

Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13, Windemuller Electric, 1301 Business Park Drive

Glen Arbor, 12:15-5 p.m., July 13, Glen Lake Fire Department, 6401 State St.

Peshawbestown, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14, Leelanau Sands Casino, 2521 N. West Bay Shore Drive

McBain, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.

Ellsworth, noon to 6 p.m., July 14, Good Samaritan Family Services, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road

Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 15, Serra Toyota, 1302 S. Garfield Ave.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

