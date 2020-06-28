Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Benzonia, 12:30-6:30 p.m., June 29, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., June 29, Charlevoix Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., June 29, St. Mary of Hannah Catholic School- multipurpose room, 2962 W. M-113
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 1, Kensington Church- Blood Bus, 6880 Secor Rd.
Charlevoix, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 1, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Rd.
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 2, Traverse City Firefighters Local 646- Blood Bus, 510 W. Front St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 2, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., July 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 3, Oryana West- Blood Bus, 3587 Marketplace Circle
Traverse City, 2-5 p.m., July 3, Oryana- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., July 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Room, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 3-7:30 p.m., July 6, Amish community- Blood Bus,, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Lake Ann, 2-6 p.m., July 7, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Honor, noon to 4 p.m., July 8, Honor Plaza- Blood Bus, corner of Main Street and U.S. 31
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., July 9, Electro-Optics Technology- Blood Bus, 3340 Parkland Court
Traverse City, 3-7:10 p.m., July 9, Randy’s Diner- Blood Bus, 1120 Carver St.
Bellaire, 1-6 p.m., July 10, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, noon to 5:45 p.m., June 29, Resurrection Life Church, 9127 E. 44 1/2 Rd.
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., July 6, Roscommon Commission on Aging- Houghton Lake Center, 2625 S. Town Line Road
