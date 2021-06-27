Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:30-5:45 p.m., June 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 3:15-7 p.m., June 28, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Manistee, 12:45-4 p.m., June 29, Manistee Intermediate School District Conference Room, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 30, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Grayling, 11:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., June 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 1, TBA Credit Union- Blood Bus, 630 E. Front St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 1, First Baptist Church Main Hall, 1201 Lakeshore Road
Frankfort, 2:30-7 p.m., July 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Kalkaska, 1-5:45 p.m., July 2, Las Vegas Tan and Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Cadillac, 12:45-7:30 p.m., July 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2:30-7:15 p.m., July 5, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Lake Ann, 2:30-7 p.m., July 6, United Methodist Church Community Center, 19900 First St.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 7-8, National Cherry Festival, Union Street Bridge
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 8, Northern Building Supply Design Center, 1701 W. South Airport Road
East Jordan, 12:15-5 p.m., July 9, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 12:30-5:30 p.m., June 30, Resurrection Life Church, 9127 E. 44 1/2 Road
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks, if they are not fully vaccinated.
Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org and redcrossblood.org/give for a complete schedules of area blood drives.
