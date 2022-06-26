Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:15-4:30 p.m., June 27, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Alden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 28, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9015 Helena Road
McBain, 2-7:30 p.m., June 29, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2512 W. Geers Road
Empire, 2:15-6 p.m., June 29, St. Philip Neri Church Deering Hall, 11411 S. Lacore St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cadillac, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 12:45-4 p.m., July 5, Munson Healthcare- Manistee Hospital Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Lake Ann, 3-7 p.m., July 5, United Methodist Church Community Center, 19900 First St.
Northport, noon to 5:30 p.m., July 6, Northport Village Marina- Blood Bus, 105 N. Rose St.
Traverse City, 2:15-6 p.m., July 6, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 7, Union Street Bridge
East Jordan, 12:45-4 p.m., July 8, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
