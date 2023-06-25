Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Northport, 12:30-5:15 p.m., June 26, Northport Village Marina- Blood Bus, 105 N. Rose St.
Charlevoix, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 27, Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth- Blood Bus, 415 Munson Ave.
Central Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., June 27, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88
Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., June 28, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 28, Elks Lodge Meeting Room, 625 Bay St.
Charlevoix, 2-7 p.m., June 28, Center Point Assembly Gym, 05291 M-66
Traverse City, 4-7 p.m., June 28, Elev8 Climbing and Fitness- Blood Bus, 777 Boyd Ave.
Alden, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 29, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9015 Helena Road
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5:15 p.m., June 29, Short’s Brewing Co. Pull Barn- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Empire, 12:15-3:30 p.m., June 30, Glen Lake Library, 10115 W. Front St.
Cadillac, 12:45-7 p.m., July 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 4, National Cherry Festival, 100 block of Union Street
Boyne City, 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 5, Blood Bus, 319 N. Lake St.
Grayling, 1-5:30 p.m., July 5, Mount Hope Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 905 N. I-75 (Business Loop)
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 6, Harvest Bible Chapel Fellowship Hall, 1669 S. Garfield Ave.
Cadillac, 12:30-6 p.m., July 6, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Frankfort, 3:15-6 p.m., July 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
McBain, 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 7, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Lake City, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 7, Lake City High School, 251 E. Russell St.
