Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 19, Holiday Glen Eagle Senior Living Community Room, 3950 Sumac Drive
Benzonia, 2:45-7 p.m., June 19, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 20, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Kingsley, 3:15-6:30 p.m., June 20, St. Mary’s of Hannah Parish and School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 21, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Bellaire, 12:30-4:15 p.m., June 21, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 21, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 22, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Tustin, 2:30-6 p.m., June 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Northport, 12:30-5:15 p.m., June 26, Northport Village Marina- Blood Bus, 105 N. Rose St.
Charlevoix, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 27, Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth- Blood Bus, 415 Munson Ave.
Central Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., June 27, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88
Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., June 28, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 28, Elks Lodge Meeting Room, 625 Bay St.
Charlevoix, 2-7 p.m., June 28, Center Point Assembly Gym, 05291 M-66
Traverse City, 4-7 p.m., June 28, Elev8 Climbing and Fitness- Blood Bus, 777 Boyd Ave.
Alden, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 29, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9015 Helena Road
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5:15 p.m., June 29, Short’s Brewing Co. Pull Barn- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Empire, 12:15-3:30 p.m., June 30, Glen Lake Library, 10115 W. Front St.
