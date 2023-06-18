Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 19, Holiday Glen Eagle Senior Living Community Room, 3950 Sumac Drive

Benzonia, 2:45-7 p.m., June 19, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway

Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 20, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive

Kingsley, 3:15-6:30 p.m., June 20, St. Mary’s of Hannah Parish and School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113

Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 21, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

Bellaire, 12:30-4:15 p.m., June 21, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88

Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 21, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 22, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Tustin, 2:30-6 p.m., June 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Northport, 12:30-5:15 p.m., June 26, Northport Village Marina- Blood Bus, 105 N. Rose St.

Charlevoix, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North

Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 27, Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth- Blood Bus, 415 Munson Ave.

Central Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., June 27, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88

Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., June 28, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72

Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 28, Elks Lodge Meeting Room, 625 Bay St.

Charlevoix, 2-7 p.m., June 28, Center Point Assembly Gym, 05291 M-66

Traverse City, 4-7 p.m., June 28, Elev8 Climbing and Fitness- Blood Bus, 777 Boyd Ave.

Alden, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 29, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9015 Helena Road

Elk Rapids, 1:30-5:15 p.m., June 29, Short’s Brewing Co. Pull Barn- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive

Empire, 12:15-3:30 p.m., June 30, Glen Lake Library, 10115 W. Front St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you