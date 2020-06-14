Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., June 15, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., June 16, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Dr., Building E
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 17, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., June 17, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Rd.
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 19, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 23, Cone Drive- Blood Bus, 240 E. 12th St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 23, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 24, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., June 25, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., June 26, Elks Lodge- Blood Bus, 625 Bay St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, noon to 5:45 p.m., June 15, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 16, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
