Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., June 16, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2:45-7 p.m., June 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
East Jordan, 1:15-6 p.m., June 17, East Jordan Plastics, Inc.- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32
Kalkaska, noon to 5:45 p.m., June 18, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Ellsworth, 12:45-5:30 p.m., June 18, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., June 22, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., June 23, Elks Lodge Meeting Room, 625 Bay St.
Cadillac, 1:45-6 p.m., June 24, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., June 24, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
