Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 13, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., June 13, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., June 14, Munson Business Office (Building E) Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
East Jordan, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 14, East Jordan Plastics- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32
Manistee, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 15, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 15, Little River Casino Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Cadillac, 2:30-8:30 p.m., June 15, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 16, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Lake Leelanau, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 16, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, 7322 E. Duck Lake Road
Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 16, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 17, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 20, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Benzonia, 3:30-7 p.m., June 20, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Honor, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 21, Honor Bank- Blood Bus, 2254 Henry St.
Williamsburg, 1:15-6 p.m., June 21, East Bay Masonic Temple, 6010 Acme Road
Wellston, 1-6 p.m., June 22, The Woods Event Center Classroom, 17345 Sixth St.
Traverse City, 1-5 p.m., June 22, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., June 22, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Tustin, 2:30-6:30 p.m., June 23, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 24, Dr. Shrink, Inc.- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
