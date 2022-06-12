Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 13, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.

Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., June 13, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113

Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., June 14, Munson Business Office (Building E) Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive

East Jordan, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 14, East Jordan Plastics- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32

Manistee, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 15, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 15, Little River Casino Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

Cadillac, 2:30-8:30 p.m., June 15, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55

Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 16, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Lake Leelanau, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 16, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, 7322 E. Duck Lake Road

Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 16, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 17, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72

Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 20, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.

Benzonia, 3:30-7 p.m., June 20, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway

Honor, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 21, Honor Bank- Blood Bus, 2254 Henry St.

Williamsburg, 1:15-6 p.m., June 21, East Bay Masonic Temple, 6010 Acme Road

Wellston, 1-6 p.m., June 22, The Woods Event Center Classroom, 17345 Sixth St.

Traverse City, 1-5 p.m., June 22, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., June 22, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.

Tustin, 2:30-6:30 p.m., June 23, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 24, Dr. Shrink, Inc.- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

