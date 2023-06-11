Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
East Jordan, 2-7 p.m., June 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., June 13, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Bear Lake, 2-6:30 p.m., June 13, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Charlevoix, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 14, St. Marys Cement- Blood Bus, 16000 Bells Bay Road
Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 15, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 19, Holiday Glen Eagle Senior Living Community Room, 3950 Sumac Drive
Benzonia, 2:45-7 p.m., June 19, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 20, Munson Business Office Lower Level Conference Room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Kingsley, 3:15-6:30 p.m., June 20, St. Mary’s of Hannah Parish and School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 21, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Bellaire, 12:30-4:15 p.m., June 21, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88
Traverse City, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 21, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 22, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Tustin, 2:30-6 p.m., June 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
