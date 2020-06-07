Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., June 8, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 9, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 10, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., June 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Rd.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 11, Peninsula Township Fire Department- Blood Bus, 8150 Center Rd.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., June 12, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Cadillac, 3-9 p.m., June 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., June 15, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., June 16, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Dr., Building E
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 17, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., June 17, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Rd.
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 19, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, noon to 5:45 p.m., June 15, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 16, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
