Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-7:15 p.m., June 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1:30-7 p.m., June 7, St. Francis Church, 1025 Union St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to noon, June 8, Oryana West- Blood Bus, 3587 Marketplace Circle
Traverse City, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 9, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 9, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 1:45-7 p.m., June 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Traverse City, 3-6:15 p.m., June 10, Ridge45 Apartments- Blood Bus, 1555 Ridge Blvd.
Cadillac, 3-8:30 p.m., June 11, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., June 16, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2:45-7 p.m., June 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
East Jordan, 1:15-6 p.m., June 17, East Jordan Plastics, Inc.- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32
Kalkaska, noon to 5:45 p.m., June 18, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Ellsworth, 12:45-5:30 p.m., June 18, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.