Versiti Blood Center of Michigan

Cadillac, 2-7:30 p.m., June 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., June 7, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road

Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., June 8, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 9, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive

Traverse City, 12:30-5 p.m., June 9, VFW Cherryland Post 2780 Bingo Room, 3400 Veterans Drive

Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., June 10, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Lane

Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 13, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.

Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., June 13, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113

Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., June 14, Munson Business Office (Building E) Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive

East Jordan, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 14, East Jordan Plastics- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32

Manistee, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 15, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 15, Little River Casino Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

Cadillac, 2:30-8:30 p.m., June 15, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55

Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 16, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Lake Leelanau, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 16, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, 7322 E. Duck Lake Road

Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 16, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 17, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you