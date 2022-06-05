Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Cadillac, 2-7:30 p.m., June 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., June 7, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., June 8, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 9, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Traverse City, 12:30-5 p.m., June 9, VFW Cherryland Post 2780 Bingo Room, 3400 Veterans Drive
Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., June 10, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Lane
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., June 13, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., June 13, St. Mary of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., June 14, Munson Business Office (Building E) Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
East Jordan, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 14, East Jordan Plastics- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32
Manistee, 10:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 15, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Manistee, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 15, Little River Casino Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Cadillac, 2:30-8:30 p.m., June 15, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 16, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Lake Leelanau, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 16, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, 7322 E. Duck Lake Road
Cadillac, 2:30-6 p.m., June 16, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Williamsburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 17, Turtle Creek Casino- Blood Bus, 7741 M-72
