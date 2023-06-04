Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Elmira, 12:30-4 p.m., June 5, East Jordan Foundry- Blood Bus, 2675 N. U.S. 131
Cadillac, 2:30-7 p.m., June 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., June 6, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., June 7, Avon Protection Systems, 503 Eighth St.
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., June 7, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 8, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Suttons Bay, 1:30-4:45 p.m., June 8, Leelanau County Government Center Community Meeting Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., June 9, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room 1, 217 S. Madison St.
East Jordan, 2-7 p.m., June 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., June 13, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Bear Lake, 2-6:30 p.m., June 13, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Charlevoix, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 14, St. Marys Cement- Blood Bus, 16000 Bells Bay Road
Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 15, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
