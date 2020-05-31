Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., June 1, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Dr.
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., June 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 4, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Thompsonville, 1-5:15 p.m., June 4, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Rd.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 4, United Methodist Church- community room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., June 8, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 9, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 10, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., June 10, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Rd.
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 11, Peninsula Township Fire Department- Blood Bus, 8150 Center Rd.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., June 12, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Cadillac, 3-9 p.m., June 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.