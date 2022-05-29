Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 30, Jimmy Johns- Blood Bus, 1217 E. Front St.

Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 31, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive

Elk Rapids, 1:15-6 p.m., May 31, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 1, Clark Manufacturing Co.- Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive

Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., June 2, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Frankfort, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 3, North Ed Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road

Cadillac, 2-7:30 p.m., June 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., June 7, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road

Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., June 8, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 9, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive

Traverse City, 12:30-5 p.m., June 9, VFW Cherryland Post 2780 Bingo Room, 3400 Veterans Drive

Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., June 10, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Lane

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

