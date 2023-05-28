Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 29, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Traverse City, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 31, OilGear- Blood Bus, 1424 International Drive
Frankfort, 1:15-5:30 p.m., June 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Falmouth, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 2, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Elmira, 12:30-4 p.m., June 5, East Jordan Foundry- Blood Bus, 2675 N. U.S. 131
Cadillac, 2:30-7 p.m., June 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., June 6, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., June 7, Avon Protection Systems, 503 Eighth St.
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., June 7, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 8, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Suttons Bay, 1:30-4:45 p.m., June 8, Leelanau County Government Center Community Meeting Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., June 9, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room 1, 217 S. Madison St.
