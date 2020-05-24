Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Blood Bus, Bridge St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., May 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Dr.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., May 28, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., May 29, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Traverse City, noon to 5 p.m., June 1, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Dr.
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., June 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 4, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Thompsonville, 1-5:15 p.m., June 4, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Rd.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., June 4, United Methodist Church- community room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.