Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Fife Lake, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 23, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road

Elk Rapids, 12:30-5 p.m., May 23, Short’s Brewing Co.- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive

Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street

Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 25, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road

Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 25, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.

Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 26, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 30, Jimmy Johns- Blood Bus, 1217 E. Front St.

Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 31, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive

Elk Rapids, 1:15-6 p.m., May 31, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 1, Clark Manufacturing Co.- Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive

Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., June 2, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Frankfort, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 3, North Ed Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

