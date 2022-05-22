Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Fife Lake, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 23, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Elk Rapids, 12:30-5 p.m., May 23, Short’s Brewing Co.- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 25, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 25, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 26, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Traverse City, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 30, Jimmy Johns- Blood Bus, 1217 E. Front St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 31, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elk Rapids, 1:15-6 p.m., May 31, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 1, Clark Manufacturing Co.- Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., June 2, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Frankfort, 1:45-5:30 p.m., June 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 3, North Ed Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.