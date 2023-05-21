Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Fife Lake, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 23, Forest Area High School Theater Stage, 7741 Shippy Road
Traverse City, 12:45-5:30 p.m., May 24, Peninsula Community Library, 2893 Island View Road
Empire, 1:30-6 p.m., May 24, St. Philip Neri Church, 11411 S. Lacore St.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., May 25, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Cadillac, 2:45-8:30 p.m., May 25, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Acme, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd
Roscommon, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 27, Lyon Township Fire and EMS Hall, 10555 N. Harrison Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 29, Culver’s- Blood Bus, 8645 34 Road
Traverse City, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 31, OilGear- Blood Bus, 1424 International Drive
Frankfort, 1:15-5:30 p.m., June 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Falmouth, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., June 2, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
