Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Interlochen, 1-6:45 p.m., May 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.

Bear Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., May 18, Bear Lake School stage, 7748 Cody St.

Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 19, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.

Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 20, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Lake Leelanau, 2-7 p.m., May 21, St. Mary’s Church basement, 403 S. Saint Mary St.

Fife Lake, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 449 W. State St.

Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Blood Bus, Bridge St.

Tustin, 2-7 p.m., May 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.

Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Dr.

Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., May 28, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.

Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., May 29, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.

