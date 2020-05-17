Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 1-6:45 p.m., May 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Bear Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., May 18, Bear Lake School stage, 7748 Cody St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 19, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 20, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Lake Leelanau, 2-7 p.m., May 21, St. Mary’s Church basement, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Fife Lake, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 449 W. State St.
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Blood Bus, Bridge St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., May 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 28, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Dr.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., May 28, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., May 29, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
