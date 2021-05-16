Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 17, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway

Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., May 17, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 19, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200

Leland, 1-6 p.m., May 19, Leland Public School- Blood Bus, 200 N. Grand Ave.

Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., May 20, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.

Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., May 21, Rove Estate- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)

Grayling, 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., May 24, Grayling High School- Blood Bus, 1135 N. Old 27

Cedar, 11:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., May 24, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.

Grayling, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., May 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Tustin, 4-7 p.m., May 25, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Fife Lake, 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., May 26, Fife Lake Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 449 State St.

Bellaire, 12:45-4 p.m., May 27, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road

Lake Leelanau, 4:15-8 p.m., May 27, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403. S. Saint Mary’s St.

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to noon, May 28, Real Estate One- Blood Bus, 511 E. Front St.

Traverse City, 2-5 p.m., May 28, Real Estate One- Blood Bus, 521 Randolph St.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org for a complete schedule of local blood drives.

