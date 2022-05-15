Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Thompsonville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16, Crystal Mountain Hudson Bay, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive
Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 16, Frankfort High School Gym, 534 11th St.
Interlochen, 3-7 p.m., May 16, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Brethren, 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 17, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Boyne Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 17, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Benzonia, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Highway, Suite 200
Bellaire, 12:30-5:30 p.m., May 18, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Lake City, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 19, Lake City Middle School Gym, 251 E. Russell Road
Lake Leelanau, 4-8 p.m., May 19, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary’s St.
Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 20, Manistee Intermediate School District Conference Room, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Cedar, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 20, Solon Township Hall Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Fife Lake, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 23, Forest Area High School Commons, 7741 Shippy Road
Elk Rapids, 12:30-5 p.m., May 23, Short’s Brewing Co.- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 25, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 25, Cadillac Fire Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 26, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
