Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Grawn, 12:30-6 p.m., May 15, 3143 Mason Road
Tustin, 1:45-7 p.m., May 17, Yoder’s of Tustin- Blood Bus, 20030 200th Ave.
Benzonia, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 19, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Fife Lake, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 23, Forest Area High School Theater Stage, 7741 Shippy Road
Traverse City, 12:45-5:30 p.m., May 24, Peninsula Community Library, 2893 Island View Road
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., May 25, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Cadillac, 2:45-8:30 p.m., May 25, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Acme, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 26, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd
Roscommon, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 27, Lyon Township Fire and EMS Hall, 10555 N. Harrison Road
