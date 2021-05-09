Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Lake City, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 10, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.
Elk Rapids, noon to 3:30 p.m., May 11, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Grayling, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 12, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elmira, noon to 5 p.m., May 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Bellaire, 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., May 14, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
East Jordan, 12:45-5 p.m., May 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 17, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway
Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., May 17, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 19, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200
Leland, 1-6 p.m., May 19, Leland Public School- Blood Bus, 200 N. Grand Ave.
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., May 20, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., May 21, Rove Estate- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 2:45-5:45 p.m., May 10, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road
