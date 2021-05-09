Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Lake City, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 10, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.

Elk Rapids, noon to 3:30 p.m., May 11, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.

Grayling, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 12, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive

Elmira, noon to 5 p.m., May 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road

Bellaire, 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., May 14, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.

East Jordan, 12:45-5 p.m., May 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 17, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway

Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., May 17, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 19, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200

Leland, 1-6 p.m., May 19, Leland Public School- Blood Bus, 200 N. Grand Ave.

Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., May 20, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.

Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., May 21, Rove Estate- Blood Bus, 7007 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)

American Red Cross

Houghton Lake, 2:45-5:45 p.m., May 10, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org for a complete schedule of local blood drives.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you