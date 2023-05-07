Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Lake City, 2:15-7 p.m., May 9, Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
McBain, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 10, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Lake City, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 11, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell St.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 12, Northwest Education Services Career Tech, 880 Parsons Road
Traverse City, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 12, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room, 217 S. Madison St.
Grawn, 12:30-6 p.m., May 15, 3143 Mason Road
Tustin, 1:45-7 p.m., May 17, Yoder’s of Tustin- Blood Bus, 20030 200th Ave.
Benzonia, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 19, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.
