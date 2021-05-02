Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1:15-7:30 p.m., May 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2:45-7:30 p.m., May 3, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Kalkaska, 12:30-6 p.m., May 7, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Lake City, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 10, Lake City High School- Blood Bus, 251 E. Russell St.
Elk Rapids, noon to 3:30 p.m., May 11, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Grayling, 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 12, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elmira, noon to 5 p.m., May 13, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Bellaire, 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., May 14, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
East Jordan, 12:45-5 p.m., May 14, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
American Red Cross
Manistee, 12:30-3:15 p.m., May 3, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.
Houghton Lake, 2:45-5:45 p.m., May 10, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.