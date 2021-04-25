Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, noon to 6:15 p.m., April 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 26, Ridge45 Apartments- Blood Bus, 802 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., April 27, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Manistee, 3-7 p.m., April 27, First Baptist Church Main Hall, 1201 Lakeshore Road
Benzonia, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 28, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 28, Little River Casino Resort BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 30, Blood Bus, Bridge St.
McBain, 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., April 30, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Cadillac, 1:15-7:30 p.m., May 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2:45-7:30 p.m., May 3, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Kalkaska, 12:30-6 p.m., May 7, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 27, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 12:30-3:15 p.m., May 3, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.
