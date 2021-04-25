Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Charlevoix, noon to 6:15 p.m., April 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North

Traverse City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 26, Ridge45 Apartments- Blood Bus, 802 S. Garfield Ave.

Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., April 27, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road

Manistee, 3-7 p.m., April 27, First Baptist Church Main Hall, 1201 Lakeshore Road

Benzonia, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 28, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road

Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 28, Little River Casino Resort BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 30, Blood Bus, Bridge St.

McBain, 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., April 30, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.

Cadillac, 1:15-7:30 p.m., May 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

McBain, 2:45-7:30 p.m., May 3, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road

Kalkaska, 12:30-6 p.m., May 7, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 27, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

Manistee, 12:30-3:15 p.m., May 3, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org for a complete schedule of local blood drives.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you