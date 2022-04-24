Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 25, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Benzonia, 3-7 p.m., April 25, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Manistee, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 26, Manistee High School- Blood Bus, 525 12th St.
Boyne Falls, 12:30-7 p.m., April 27, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Grayling, 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 28, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 28, Glen Lake High School Room 301, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 29, AHSA- Blood Bus, 226 E. 16th St.
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., May 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 2-7 p.m., May 2, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2512 W. Geers Road
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 4, Grayling High School VAC Gym, 1135 N. Old 27
Elmira, 12:30-5:30 p.m., May 4, Elmira Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Traverse City, 2:30-6 p.m., May 4, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Manistee, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 5, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., May 6, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 LaFranier Road
Traverse City, 1:15-4 p.m., May 6, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Drive
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
