Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Charlevoix, 12:15-5:30 p.m., April 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North

Kingsley, 2:45-6:45 p.m., April 24, St. Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113

Boyne City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., April 27, Boyne City High School, 1035 Boyne Ave.

Acme, 2:30-7 p.m., April 27, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.

Charlevoix, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 28, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road

Acme, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 28, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.

Cadillac, 1-7 p.m., May 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Grayling, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 3, Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old 27

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins are welcome. Face masks are optional. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

