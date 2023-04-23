Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:15-5:30 p.m., April 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2:45-6:45 p.m., April 24, St. Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Boyne City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., April 27, Boyne City High School, 1035 Boyne Ave.
Acme, 2:30-7 p.m., April 27, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Charlevoix, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 28, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road
Acme, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 28, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Cadillac, 1-7 p.m., May 1, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Grayling, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 3, Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old 27
