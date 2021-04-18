Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Kingsley, 2:15-7 p.m., April 19, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 113 Blair St.
Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., April 19, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Boyne Falls, 12:45-6:30 p.m., April 20, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., April 22, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Elk Rapids, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., April 23, Government Building Council Chambers, 315 Bridge St.
Thompsonville, 12:30-5 p.m., April 23, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
Charlevoix, noon to 6:15 p.m., April 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 26, Ridge45 Apartments- Blood Bus, 802 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 2:30-7 p.m., April 27, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Manistee, 3-7 p.m., April 27, First Baptist Church Main Hall, 1201 Lakeshore Road
Benzonia, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 28, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 28, Little River Casino Resort BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Charlevoix, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 30, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
McBain, 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., April 30, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1:30-5 p.m., April 19, Temple Hill Baptist Church, 1601 W. Division St.
Cadillac, 12:45-4:15 p.m., April 20, Temple Hill Baptist Church, 1601 W. Division St.
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 27, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
