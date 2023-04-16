Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 17, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
East Jordan, 2-7 p.m., April 17, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
Kingsley, 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., April 18, Kingsley High School, 7475 Kingsley Road
Kalkaska, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 19, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Boyne Falls, 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 20, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75
Elk Rapids, 1-5:30 p.m., April 20, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 211 Industrial Park Drive
Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 21, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Charlevoix, 12:15-5:30 p.m., April 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2:45-6:45 p.m., April 24, St. Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Boyne City, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., April 27, Boyne City High School, 1035 Boyne Ave.
Acme, 2:30-7 p.m., April 27, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
Charlevoix, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 28, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road
Acme, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 28, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa- Blood Bus, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd.
