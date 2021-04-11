Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 12, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Boyne City, noon to 6 p.m., April 12, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 1:45-7 p.m., April 12, St. Francis Church — Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
East Jordan, noon to 5:30 p.m., April 13, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Bear Lake, 2:15-6:30 p.m., April 13, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Traverse City, 12:15-4:45 p.m., April 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 3:15-7 p.m., April 14, Amish community — Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., April 16, MIDAS — Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Frankfort, 1-4:45 p.m., April 16, Frankfort High School Gym, 534 11th St.
Ellsworth, 1-7 p.m., April 16, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Kingsley, 2:15-7 p.m., April 19, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 113 Blair St.
Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., April 19, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Boyne Falls, 12:45-6:30 p.m., April 20, Boyne Mountain Resort Vienna B, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., April 22, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Elk Rapids, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., April 23, Government Building Council Chambers, 315 Bridge St.
Thompsonville, 12:30-5 p.m., April 23, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1:30-5 p.m., April 19, Temple Hill Baptist Church, 1601 W. Division St.
Cadillac, 12:45-4:15 p.m., April 20, Temple Hill Baptist Church, 1601 W. Division St.
