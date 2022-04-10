Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 11, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31 South)

Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., April 11, Grand Traverse Yacht Club- dining room, 13653 South West Bay Shore Drive

Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 12, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive (Building E)

Lake City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 45 Morey Road

Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Manton, 2:30-6:45 p.m., April 13, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 14, Munson Healthcare- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive

Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., April 14, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 15, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.

Williamsburg, 1:15-4 p.m., April 15, Blasius Inc.- Blood Bus, 6060 U.S. 31

Boyne City, 2:30-5:30 p.m., April 18, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.

Interlochen, 2:45-6:45 p.m., April 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Kingsley, 2:45-7 p.m., April 18, St. Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113

Elk Rapids, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 19, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road

Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 19, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road

Tustin, 2-6 p.m., April 19, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Charlevoix, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 20, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road

Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 20, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.

Kalkaska, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 21, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.

Cadillac, 1:30-6 p.m., April 21, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 22, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road

Central Lake, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22, Central Lake High School Gym, 8190 W. State St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.

