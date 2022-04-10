Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 11, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31 South)
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., April 11, Grand Traverse Yacht Club- dining room, 13653 South West Bay Shore Drive
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 12, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive (Building E)
Lake City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 45 Morey Road
Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Manton, 2:30-6:45 p.m., April 13, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 14, Munson Healthcare- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., April 14, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 15, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Williamsburg, 1:15-4 p.m., April 15, Blasius Inc.- Blood Bus, 6060 U.S. 31
Boyne City, 2:30-5:30 p.m., April 18, Community of Christ Church, 777 Vogel St.
Interlochen, 2:45-6:45 p.m., April 18, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Kingsley, 2:45-7 p.m., April 18, St. Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Elk Rapids, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 19, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
Mancelona, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 19, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Tustin, 2-6 p.m., April 19, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Charlevoix, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 20, Charlevoix High School Gym, 5200 Marion Center Road
Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 20, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
Kalkaska, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 21, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Cadillac, 1:30-6 p.m., April 21, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 22, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road
Central Lake, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22, Central Lake High School Gym, 8190 W. State St.
