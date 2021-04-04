Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., April 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., April 6, The Presbyterian Church — meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 7, 44North — Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Frankfort, 2:15-5:30 p.m., April 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Manistee, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 12, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Boyne City, noon to 6 p.m., April 12, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Traverse City, 1:45-7 p.m., April 12, St. Francis Church — Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
East Jordan, noon to 5:30 p.m., April 13, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Bear Lake, 2:15-6:30 p.m., April 13, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Traverse City, 12:15-4:45 p.m., April 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 3:15-7 p.m., April 14, Amish community — Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., April 16, MIDAS — Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Frankfort, 1-4:45 p.m., April 16, Frankfort High School Gym, 534 11th St.
Ellsworth, 1-7 p.m., April 16, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 5, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
