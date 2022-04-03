Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., April 4, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.

Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., April 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 5, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Traverse City, 2:30-6 p.m., April 5, The Presbyterian Church, 701 Westminster Road

Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 6, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.

Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 6, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

East Jordan, 2:45-6:30 p.m., April 6, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.

Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 7, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Frankfort, 2:45-5:30 p.m., April 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Traverse City, 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 8, TBA Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road

Traverse City, 12:15-3 p.m., April 8, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.

Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 11, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31 South)

Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., April 11, Grand Traverse Yacht Club- dining room, 13653 South West Bay Shore Drive

Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 12, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive (Building E)

Lake City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 45 Morey Road

Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Manton, 2:30-6:45 p.m., April 13, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road

Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 14, Munson Healthcare- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive

Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., April 14, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 15, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.

Williamsburg, 1:15-4 p.m., April 15, Blasius Inc.- Blood Bus, 6060 U.S. 31

