Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., April 4, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., April 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 5, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 2:30-6 p.m., April 5, The Presbyterian Church, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 6, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 6, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
East Jordan, 2:45-6:30 p.m., April 6, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 7, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Frankfort, 2:45-5:30 p.m., April 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 8, TBA Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road
Traverse City, 12:15-3 p.m., April 8, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 11, Manistee Catholic High School Gym, 1200 Manistee Highway (U.S. 31 South)
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., April 11, Grand Traverse Yacht Club- dining room, 13653 South West Bay Shore Drive
Traverse City, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 12, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive (Building E)
Lake City, 2:15-7 p.m., April 12, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 45 Morey Road
Marion, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 13, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Manton, 2:30-6:45 p.m., April 13, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Charlevoix, 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 14, Munson Healthcare- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., April 14, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 15, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Williamsburg, 1:15-4 p.m., April 15, Blasius Inc.- Blood Bus, 6060 U.S. 31
