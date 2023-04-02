Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:45-6 p.m., April 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 5, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., April 5, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 6, Dr. Shrink, 315 Washington St.
Benzonia, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 10, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Leland, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., April 11, Leland Public School Performing Arts Center, 200 N. Grand Ave.
Brethren, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., April 11, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., April 12, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Kalkaska, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 13, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Charlevoix, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 13, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 14, Up North Live, 8513 E. Traverse Highway
