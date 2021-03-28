Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., March 29, Walgreens — Blood Bus, 1500 Bridge St.

Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 30, Munson Healthcare — Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Cadillac, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1, Munson Healthcare — Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.

Frankfort, 3-5:30 p.m., April 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

Cadillac, 1-7:30 p.m., April 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., April 6, The Presbyterian Church — meeting room, 701 Westminster Road

Cadillac, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 7, 44North — Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.

Frankfort, 2:15-5:30 p.m., April 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., April 5, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations, as space is limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must wear face masks and have their temperature checked before giving blood.

Visit donate.michigan.versiti.org for a complete schedule of local blood drives.

