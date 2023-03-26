Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., March 27, AHSA, 226 E. 16th St.
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., March 28, Kalkaska Memorial Hospital, 419 S. Coral St.
Charlevoix, 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 29, St. Marys Cement- Blood Bus, 16000 Bells Bay Road South
Elk Rapids, 1:30-6 p.m., March 29, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Bellaire, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., March 30, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Cadillac, 3:15-8:30 p.m., March 30, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E M-55
Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 31, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.
Falmouth, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 31, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
Cadillac, 12:45-6 p.m., April 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 5, Little River Casino Resort Odawa Conference Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., April 5, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 6, Dr. Shrink, 315 Washington St.
