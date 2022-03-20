Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Northport, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 21, Northport Public School- old cafeteria, 104 S. Wing St.
Traverse City, 12:15-6 p.m., March 21, NMC West Hall Conference Room, 1701 E. Front St.
Interlochen, 2:15-7 p.m., March 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Elk Rapids, noon to 6 p.m., March 22, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Boyne Falls, 12:45-5 p.m., March 22, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., March 23, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Lake City, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 23, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell St.
Manistee, 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., March 23, Manistee Intermediate School District Conference Room, 772 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 1-6:45 p.m., March 24, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 3186 LaFranier Road
Tustin, 2-6:45 p.m., March 24, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Lake Leelanau, 4:30-7:45 p.m., March 24, St. Mary’s Church, 403 S. Saint Marys St.
Grayling, 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., March 25, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Graying, 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., March 29, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Bear Lake, 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 29, United Methodist Church Community Room, 7861 Main St.
Cadillac, 1:45-8:30 p.m., March 30, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Bellaire, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 31, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Traverse City, noon to 6:30 p.m., March 31, UpNorthLive- Blood Bus, 8513 E. Traverse Highway (M-72)
Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
