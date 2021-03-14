Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Suttons Bay, 3:15-7 p.m., March 15, St. Michael Catholic Church Father Baker Hall, 315 W. Broadway
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 16, Northern Building Supply Design Center, 1701 W. South Airport Road
Traverse City, 2:15-5 p.m., March 16, Oryana Natural Food Store- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 17, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 18, Forest Area High School- Blood Bus, 7741 Shippy Road
Leland, 12:30-5 p.m., March 22, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Benzonia, 1:45-6:30 p.m., March 22, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Tustin, 3-7 p.m., March 23, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., March 25, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Lake Leelanau, 3:30-8 p.m., March 25, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 Saint Mary’s St.
Cadillac, 2:50-8:15 p.m., March 26, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E M-55
